Pineville Police searching for missing mother and daughter

Mikalyn Fisher-Atwood and her daughter, Kayz’lei Fisher
Mikalyn Fisher-Atwood and her daughter, Kayz’lei Fisher(Pineville Police Department)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 11:03 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - The Pineville Police Department is asking for help in locating Mikalyn Fisher-Atwood and her daughter, Kayz’lei Fisher, who were both reported missing by family members.

There was a tip that they may be in Florida. Detectives are working with Florida authorities to investigate the tip.

If you have any information about their whereabouts, please contact the Pineville Police Department at 318-442-6603 or 318-449-5652.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wildfire Resources
Wildfire information and resources blog
The LDAF said multiple wildfires on Aug. 24, 2023 in the Union Hill area of Rapides Parish were...
LDAF says Aug. 24 wildfires near Union Hill were result of arson
APSO, LSP, the Louisiana Department of Corrections and other local agencies are searching for...
Juveniles escape from OJJ Facility in Bunkie
So far, the flames have already consumed more than 50,000 acres of land across the state
Governor John Bel Edwards visits fire-ravaged Vernon Parish
Kameron Thomas was arrested for the shooting
Suspect arrested by APD after shooting on Mansour Drive

Latest News

Grant Parish schools closed Monday due to bomb threats; other parishes affected
Dr. McDonald is known as the "Father of TOPS", a program that provides more than 58,000...
Charles McDonald, “Father of TOPS” and dedicated servant to community, dies at 84
fire
Bond revoked for Rosepine man accused of starting Vernon Parish fire
Wildfire Resources
Wildfire information and resources blog