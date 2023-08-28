Provencal man killed in crash on LA HWY 121

By KALB Digital Team
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 3:29 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
BOYCE, La. (KALB) - A man from Provencal was killed in a single vehicle crash on Louisiana HWY 121 just south of Louisiana Highway 1200 on August 26.

Louisiana State Police said Jeffery Broadway, 61, has traveling south on LA HWY 121 around 5 a.m. when, for reasons still being investigated, he failed to negotiate a right-hand curve, crossed the centerline and exited the roadway to the left before overturning several times.

As a result of this crash, Broadway suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene by the Rapides Parish Coroner’s Office.

The crash remains under investigation.

