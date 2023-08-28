SPORTSNITE: ASH’s Coach Bachman & Aayden Walker previews Trojans’ 2023 season

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The high school football season kicks off in just four days from now, and ahead of the first Friday night lights, the KALB Sports team is previewing all the action.

Trojans’ head coach Thomas Bachman and senior defensive lineman Aayden Walker join Sportsnite to preview the 2023 season.

Last year, ASH went 5-7 but fell in the second round of the playoffs.

