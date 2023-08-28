SPORTSNITE: ASH’s Coach Bachman & Aayden Walker previews Trojans’ 2023 season

Trojans’ head coach Thomas Bachman and senior defensive lineman Aayden Walker join Sportsnite to preview the 2023 season.
By Mary Margaret Ellison and Nigel Dyson
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 11:11 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The high school football season kicks off in just four days from now, and ahead of the first Friday night lights, the KALB Sports team is previewing all the action.

Trojans’ head coach Thomas Bachman and senior defensive lineman Aayden Walker join Sportsnite to preview the 2023 season.

Last year, ASH went 5-7 but fell in the second round of the playoffs.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wildfire Resources
Wildfire information and resources blog
Kameron Thomas was arrested for the shooting
Suspect arrested by APD after shooting on Mansour Drive
Gov. Edwards in Leesville
WATCH: Gov. Edwards surveys wildfire damage in Vernon, Sabine
The LDAF said multiple wildfires on Aug. 24, 2023 in the Union Hill area of Rapides Parish were...
LDAF says Aug. 24 wildfires near Union Hill were result of arson
2023 Cenla Jamboree Scores

Latest News

New Orleans Saints running back Ellis Merriweather (35) runs from Houston Texans defensive...
Saints fall in final preseason game to Texans, 17-13
Our last stop on our Cenla Summer Camp previews is Leesville
Cenla Summer Camp: Leesville Wampus Cats
The last time Leesville played in a state championship game was in 1995, but they are still...
Cenla Summer Camp: Leesville Wampus Cats
2023 Cenla Jamboree Scores