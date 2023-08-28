Trump lawyers back in DC court as two sides differ over trial date in election subversion case

FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks during a rally, July 7, 2023, in Council Bluffs,...
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks during a rally, July 7, 2023, in Council Bluffs, Iowa. Lawyers for Donald Trump are due back in court Monday as a federal judge considers radically conflicting proposals for a trial date in the case accusing him of working to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election in the run-up to the Jan. 6, 2021 riot at the U.S. Capitol. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)(AP)
By The Associated Press and ERIC TUCKER, LINDSDAY WHITEHURST and MICHAEL KUNZELMAN
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 5:36 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Lawyers for Donald Trump are due back in court Monday as a federal judge considers radically conflicting proposals for a trial date in the case accusing him of working to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election in the run-up to the Jan. 6, 2021 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Special counsel Jack Smith’s team has proposed a Jan. 2, 2024 trial in federal court in Washington, one of four cities where Trump could face trial as soon as next year. Trump’s lawyers, citing the time they say is needed to review 11.5 million pages of documents they’ve received from prosecutors, have asked for a trial in April 2026 — about a year and a half after the presidential election.

U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan is expected to set at least a tentative trial date during Monday’s status conference.

Former President Trump's mug shot joins other famous ones. (CNN, ADOBESTOCK PHOTOS, UNIVERSAL NEWS REEL, THE WHITE HOUSE, FULTON COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE, KCAL,

Another potential agenda item could be additional discussion on any constraints on Trump in publicly discussing evidence in the case. Chutkan said at a hearing earlier this month that she would “take whatever measures are necessary to safeguard the integrity of the case” and warned that “inflammatory” statements about the proceedings could prompt her to move the case more quickly to trial to prevent witness intimidation or jury pool contamination.

The federal election subversion prosecution is one of four criminal cases against Trump. Smith’s team has brought a separate federal case accusing him of illegally retaining classified documents at his Florida property, Mar-a-Lago, and refusing to give them back. That case is currently set for trial next May 20.

He also faces state cases in New York and Georgia. Manhattan prosecutors have charged him with falsifying business records in connection with a hush money payment to a porn actress who has said she had an extramarital affair with Trump, while prosecutors in Fulton County, Georgia, have charged Trump and 18 others in a racketeering conspiracy aimed at undoing that state’s 2020 election.

Trump surrendered Thursday in that case, posing with a scowling face for the first mug shot in American history of a former U.S. president.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wildfire Resources
Wildfire information and resources blog
The LDAF said multiple wildfires on Aug. 24, 2023 in the Union Hill area of Rapides Parish were...
LDAF says Aug. 24 wildfires near Union Hill were result of arson
So far, the flames have already consumed more than 50,000 acres of land across the state
Governor John Bel Edwards visits fire-ravaged Vernon Parish
Kameron Thomas was arrested for the shooting
Suspect arrested by APD after shooting on Mansour Drive
APSO, LSP, the Louisiana Department of Corrections and other local agencies are searching for...
Juveniles escape from OJJ Facility in Bunkie

Latest News

The sandwich will be on menus nationwide starting Aug. 28.
Chick-fil-A debuts new sandwich Monday
Grant Parish schools closed Monday due to bomb threats
A team of archeologists discovered one of North America's oldest human-occupied sites.
Oregon may be oldest site of human occupation in North America, archaeologists say
A team of archeologists discovered one of North America's oldest human-occupied sites.
Researchers find surprisingly ancient human settlement in Oregon