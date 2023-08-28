Vernon Parish fires still pose threat, community grateful Louisiana Lions Camp was spared

Vernon Parish fires still pose threat, but the community is counting its blessings
By Bennett Roland Jr.
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 11:05 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VERNON PARISH, La. (KALB) - While officials in Vernon Parish are working around the clock to monitor and stop wildfires, residents in the Lions Camp Road area are breathing a sigh of relief after a wildfire started in the area on Saturday, August 26.

That fire has been contained and many residents in the area went without property damage. Community members were concerned that the Louisiana Lions Camp could be damaged as the fire burned less than a mile away from it.

Established in 1961, the camp has become a safe haven and a destination for kids with special needs across the state.

“This is extremely near and dear to the teenagers that work here and the campers that come here,” explained Raymond Cecil Executive Director of the camp. “Also, the adults, the Lions Club members and the adults that support their projects back in their local communities, this means a lot to them.”

Cecil expressed gratitude that the camp managed to escape the flames unscathed.

“The National Guard and helicopters stopped it kind of right there,” said Cecil. “They are on top of it.”

Tammy Roberts lives just outside the fire boundary, she was evacuated on Saturday and said has never seen wildfires and drought conditions this extreme in the parish.

“It’s been really hectic,” said Roberts. “I’m hoping they can get this all under control and we can be done with these wildfires pretty soon.”

Crews are still monitoring the area of the Lions Camp Road fire in Vernon Parish. The mandatory evacuation issued for the area Saturday, August 26, was lifted the following day.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wildfire Resources
Wildfire information and resources blog
Kameron Thomas was arrested for the shooting
Suspect arrested by APD after shooting on Mansour Drive
Gov. Edwards in Leesville
WATCH: Gov. Edwards surveys wildfire damage in Vernon, Sabine
The LDAF said multiple wildfires on Aug. 24, 2023 in the Union Hill area of Rapides Parish were...
LDAF says Aug. 24 wildfires near Union Hill were result of arson
2023 Cenla Jamboree Scores

Latest News

Trojans’ head coach Thomas Bachman and senior defensive lineman Aayden Walker join Sportsnite...
Trojans’ head coach Thomas Bachman and senior defensive lineman Aayden Walker join Sportsnite to preview the 2023 season.
Vernon Parish fires still pose threat, but the community is counting its blessings
Vernon Parish fires still pose threat, but the community is counting its blessings
Wildfire Resources
Wildfire information and resources blog
APSO, LSP, the Louisiana Department of Corrections and other local agencies are searching for...
Juveniles escape from OJJ Facility in Bunkie