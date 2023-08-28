Vote for the Week 1 Cool Game of the Week

Southern Air Game of the Week(MGN / KALB / Southern Air)
By Dylan Domangue, Mary Margaret Ellison and Nigel Dyson
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 1:59 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - It’s that time of year again when the Friday night lights are back on in Central Louisiana.

The 5th Quarter begins Friday, September 1 as the KALB Sports crew gets ready to kick off Week 1.

With the anticipation building, it’s time to vote for the Week 1 Cool Game of the Week. Let the KALB Crew know where we need to be for the first week of 2023. The winner will be announced on Thursday.

The Cool Game of the Week is sponsored by Southern Air.

