APD makes several arrests for drug, firearm charges

Jail Bars
Jail Bars(Mitchell Haindfield / CC BY 2.0 via MGN)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 8:13 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department has been working a proactive crime suppression throughout Alexandria, resulting in several people being arrested on August 25.

Jason Harper, 19, of Pineville, was arrested and charged with a stop sign violation, possession of CDS I w/intent to distribute, possession of CDS I w intent to distribute (THC cartridges) and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Calvin Celestgine II, 40, of Alexandria, was arrested and charged with speeding, illegal tint, possession of CDS I w/intent to distribute, possession of CDS I w/intent to distribute (Ecstasy) and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Derrick Charles, 25, of Alexandria, was arrested and charged with bicycle violation, illegal carrying weapon and felon in possession of a firearm.

Deandre Johnson, 39, of Alexandria, was arrested and charged with bicycle violation, illegal carrying, felon in possession of a firearm, possession of marijuana, possession of fentanyl less than 2 gm, possession of CDS I less than 2 gm and possession with intent CDS V. Johnson was previously convicted in 2019 for illegal firearms possession.

