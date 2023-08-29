Apple to unveil new iPhone at special event

(Unsplash via MGN)
By CNN
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 4:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) - The calendar is about to flip to September, and if tradition holds, Apple is about to make another splash and unveil its new products for the coming year.

The company sent out press invites on Tuesday, August 29, for an event it will hold in two weeks.

Tech experts say Apple will likely reveal its iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro. The new devices are expected to feature a longer-lasting battery, faster charging and a better camera. Plus, Apple will offer customers more color choices for their iPhone. The rumor is some of the new devices Apple debuts could be made of titanium.

The company also is expected to introduce newer versions of its Apple Watch and Apple Watch Ultra.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

