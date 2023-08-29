Kiwanis Club raises money for Rugg Elementary

By KALB Digital Team
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 12:05 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - A few years ago, the Kiwanis Club raised money to provide jackets and coats to the students at Huddle Elementary. This year, they chose Rugg Elementary to benefit.

The club is part of the Louisiana, Mississippi and West Tennessee District of Kiwanis International.

With the help of the district’s foundation, the club received a service grant that aided in raising $6,600 to purchase pencils, pens, backpacks, glue, and paper among other supplies.

The project is not just about providing supplies to help the students, it also eases the financial burden that so many teachers have to get their students ready for the school year.

“When you’re in a situation where parents may not have the money to provide and you have a child that goes without, as a teacher, you don’t wanna see that child go without. So it comes out of your pocket, and teachers really aren’t the most affluent in our society. It could put a strain on the teacher also. So this takes a strain off the teacher, off the school, off the parent,” said Suzy Halliburton, President-elect of the Kiwanis Club of Alexandria.

Kiwanis members said the club is committed to supporting early childhood education, and this project is just one small way to do that.

