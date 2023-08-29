La DOTD announces lane closures on US 165 in Morehouse Parish

MOREHOUSE PARISH, La. (KNOE) - The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development has announced that US 165 in Morehouse Parish will experience various lane closures beginning September 5, 2023. DOTD says the work is expected to be finished on September 7.

The lane closures are required to install new cross-drains underneath US 165.

The lane closures will begin at the intersection of US 165 and R.L. Thomas Rd. and continue to the intersection of US 165 and Cooter McKoin Rd. near Bonita.

DOTD says there are no detours required as US 165 will remain open to traffic.

DOTD asks drivers to be mindful of crews working while driving in the area as workers and equipment will be entering and exiting the roadways.

For additional information, call 511 or visit www.511la.org. You can also monitor the La DOTD website.

