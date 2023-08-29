LDAF offering reward for info on anyone starting forest fire

By Patrick Deaville
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 11:44 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (KPLC) - The Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry is reminding residents that it is offering up to a $2,000 cash reward for any information that leads to the arrest and conviction of a person or person responsible for starting a forest fire, vandalizing a forest, vandalizing department equipment, or stealing timber.

The reward is being offered by the State of Louisiana through the Louisiana Forestry Association.

LDAF offering reward
LDAF offering reward(LDAF)

To report this information you can contact either of the following numbers:

  • Enforcement Office: 855-452-5323
  • Louisiana Forestry Association: 318-443-2558

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

fire
Bond revoked for Rosepine man accused of starting Vernon Parish fire
Pineville PD: Missing mother, daughter located safe
Grant Parish schools closed Monday due to bomb threats; other parishes affected
Wildfire Resources
Wildfire information and resources blog
Provencal man killed in crash on LA HWY 121

Latest News

Wildfire Resources
Wildfire information and resources blog
An attorney claims his client was brutally beaten in a ‘torture warehouse’ that some members of...
Officer resigns following WAFB I-TEAM story about ‘Brave Cave’; Mayor Broome issues new statement
Gov. Edwards Beauregard Parish
Governor Edwards shares fire update in Beauregard Parish
APSO, LSP, the Louisiana Department of Corrections and other local agencies are searching for...
3 juvenile escapees from OJJ Facility in Bunkie back in custody; 1 still unaccounted for