Officials warn against scam letter being sent to Concordia Parish citizens

The Concordia Parish Sheriff's Office says the pictured letter has been verified as a scam. Do...
The Concordia Parish Sheriff's Office says the pictured letter has been verified as a scam. Do not send any personal information to any name or number listed in the letter.(Source: Concordia Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Madison Remrey
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 10:33 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONCORDIA PARISH, La. (KNOE) - The Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office says a fraudulent letter is being sent by mail to community members.

CPSO said the Concordia Parish Tax Accessor verifies the letter being sent out is a scam.

If you receive a letter like the one shown below, disregard it. Do not contact the phone number, and do not give out any of your personal information.

The Concordia Parish Sheriff's Office says a scam letter is being sent around the community. Do...
The Concordia Parish Sheriff's Office says a scam letter is being sent around the community. Do not contact the number on the letter, and do not give away any personal information to any number or name listed in the letter.(Source: Concordia Parish Sheriff's Office)

WATCH: Scam Alert With BBB’s Jo Ann Deal

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

fire
Bond revoked for Rosepine man accused of starting Vernon Parish fire
Pineville PD: Missing mother, daughter located safe
Grant Parish schools closed Monday due to bomb threats; other parishes affected
Wildfire Resources
Wildfire information and resources blog
Provencal man killed in crash on LA HWY 121

Latest News

Wildfire Resources
Wildfire information and resources blog
An attorney claims his client was brutally beaten in a ‘torture warehouse’ that some members of...
Officer resigns following WAFB I-TEAM story about ‘Brave Cave’; Mayor Broome issues new statement
Gov. Edwards Beauregard Parish
Governor Edwards shares fire update in Beauregard Parish
LDAF offering reward for info on anyone starting forest fire
LDAF offering reward for info on anyone starting forest fire