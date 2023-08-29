Officials warn against scam letter being sent to Concordia Parish citizens
Published: Aug. 29, 2023
CONCORDIA PARISH, La. (KNOE) - The Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office says a fraudulent letter is being sent by mail to community members.
CPSO said the Concordia Parish Tax Accessor verifies the letter being sent out is a scam.
If you receive a letter like the one shown below, disregard it. Do not contact the phone number, and do not give out any of your personal information.
