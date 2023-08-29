Officials warn against scam letter being sent to Concordia Parish citizens

CONCORDIA PARISH, La. (KNOE) - The Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office says a fraudulent letter is being sent by mail to community members.

CPSO said the Concordia Parish Tax Accessor verifies the letter being sent out is a scam.

If you receive a letter like the one shown below, disregard it. Do not contact the phone number, and do not give out any of your personal information.

The Concordia Parish Sheriff's Office says a scam letter is being sent around the community. Do not contact the number on the letter, and do not give away any personal information to any number or name listed in the letter. (Source: Concordia Parish Sheriff's Office)

