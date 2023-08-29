Public school classes canceled Tuesday in Washington Parish as employees plan walkout over pay

FRANKLINTON, La. (WVUE) - The Washington Parish public school system announced that classes would be canceled Tuesday (Aug. 29), due to “unforeseen circumstances.”

Employees of the school district told Fox 8 that school bus drivers, cafeteria workers, custodians and other support employees planned to stage a walkout and protest for higher pay outside the school district’s offices starting at 9 a.m.

The cancelation notice posted by the district on social media Monday night warned that “all employees shall report to work at their normal time.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.