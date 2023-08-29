Rep. Steve Scalise announces cancer diagnosis

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - U.S. Representative Steve Scalise announced that he has been diagnosed with multiple myeloma.

Rep. Scalise said he recently had blood work done and took part in additional tests before learning of his diagnosis. He said he was not feeling like himself and decided to get checked out by doctors.

The congressman called multiple myeloma “a very treatable blood cancer” and said he has already started treatment, which is expected to continue for several months.

According to Rep. Scalise, he intends to work while receiving treatment.

“I am incredibly grateful we were able to detect this early and that this cancer is treatable,” Rep. Scalise said on social media. “I am thankful for my excellent medical team, and with the help of God, support of my family, friends, colleagues, and constituents, I will tackle this with the same strength and energy as I have tackled past challenges.”

Governor John Bel Edwards released the below statement, reacting to Rep Scalise’s diagnosis:

“Donna and I ask the people of Louisiana to join us in praying for United States Representative Steve Scalise as he begins chemotherapy for multiple myeloma, a treatable, non-aggressive blood cancer. We know that Steve doesn’t back down from a challenge. His toughness, his faith, and the love of his family will carry him through this. And the entire state will be by his side supporting him.”

Sen. Bill Cassidy also reacted by releasing the following statement:

“I join with so many others in prayer for Steve and his family. The same faith, family support, and internal strength that made Steve such an inspiration to others after he was shot, will bring him through this illness and once more inspire us all.”

