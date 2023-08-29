Rep. Steve Scalise announces cancer diagnosis

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - U.S. Representative Steve Scalise announced that he has been diagnosed with multiple myeloma.

Rep. Scalise said he recently had blood work done and took part in additional tests before learning of his diagnosis. He said he was not feeling like himself and decided to get checked out by doctors.

The congressman called multiple myeloma “a very treatable blood cancer” and said he has already started treatment, which is expected to continue for several months.

According to Rep. Scalise, he intends to work while receiving treatment.

“I am incredibly grateful we were able to detect this early and that this cancer is treatable,” Rep. Scalise said on social media. “I am thankful for my excellent medical team, and with the help of God, support of my family, friends, colleagues, and constituents, I will tackle this with the same strength and energy as I have tackled past challenges.”

Governor John Bel Edwards released the below statement, reacting to Rep Scalise’s diagnosis:

Sen. Bill Cassidy also reacted by releasing the following statement:

