Report: Sean Payton, Broncos trading for Saints kicker Wil Lutz

New Orleans Saints place kicker Wil Lutz (3) before an NFL preseason football game against the...
New Orleans Saints place kicker Wil Lutz (3) before an NFL preseason football game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)(Kyusung Gong | AP)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 11:26 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Sean Payton is looking to reunite with Saints kicker Wil Lutz, according to NFL Insider Ian Rapoport.

The Denver Broncos are reportedly in talks to trade for Lutz.

The move would give rookie Blake Grupe the starting job in New Orleans.

New Orleans Saints place kicker Blake Grupe (19) is seen after an NFL preseason football game...
New Orleans Saints place kicker Blake Grupe (19) is seen after an NFL preseason football game against the Houston Texans, Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)(Tyler Kaufman | AP)

On “cut down day” the Saints made several other roster moves.

The team parted ways with two cornerbacks; Bradley Roby and Troy Pride Jr., linebacker Jaylon Smith, wide receiver Kawaan Baker, and tackle/guard Lewis Kidd.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

fire
Bond revoked for Rosepine man accused of starting Vernon Parish fire
Pineville PD: Missing mother, daughter located safe
Grant Parish schools closed Monday due to bomb threats; other parishes affected
Wildfire Resources
Wildfire information and resources blog
Provencal man killed in crash on LA HWY 121

Latest News

New Orleans Saints running back Ellis Merriweather (35) runs from Houston Texans defensive...
Saints fall in final preseason game to Texans, 17-13
Saints tight end Jimmy Graham (80) was arrested Friday night in Southern California, according...
Saints’ Jimmy Graham arrested in California, team cites ‘medical episode’
This satellite image taken at 10:50am EDT on Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023, and provided by the...
NFL monitoring Hurricane Hilary’s potential threat to Saints-Chargers game
Arizona Cardinals running back Darrel Williams (24) watches from the sideline in the second...
Saints expected to sign Marrero native, former LSU Tiger Darrel Williams, per reports