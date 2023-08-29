Saints cut 8, waive 26 players as rosters are cut to 53
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The New Orleans Saints cut eight players and waived 26 others on “cut down day,” as they trimmed their roster down to 53.
Most notably terminated were cornerback and 10-year veteran Bradley Roby, and former second-round pick Jaylon Smith.
|Name
|Position
|Height
|Weight
|Age
|Exp.
|College
|Ryan Connelly
|LB
|6-2
|234
|27
|4
|Wisconsin
|J.P. Holtz
|TE
|6-3
|255
|30
|5
|Pittsburgh
|Jesse James
|TE
|6-7
|261
|29
|9
|Penn State
|Storm Norton
|T
|6-7
|317
|29
|4
|Toledo
|Bradley Roby
|CB
|5-11
|194
|31
|10
|Ohio State
|Jaylon Smith
|LB
|6-2
|240
|28
|7
|Notre Dame
|Ty Summers
|LB
|6-1
|241
|27
|5
|TCU
|Darrel Williams
|RB
|5-11
|224
|28
|6
|LSU
The Saints waived 26 players, including punter Blake Gillikin and former LSU wide receiver Jontre Kirklin. Undrafted free agent punter Lou Hedley, 30, will become the second rookie kicker taking over on special teams after the Denver Broncos traded for kicker Wil Lutz. Hedley is the second punter signed to the Saints since the team released Thomas Morstead before the 2021 season.
Hedley punted for Miami from 2019-2022 after transferring from City College of San Francisco. He is a former Australian rules football player.
|Name
|Position
|Height
|Weight
|Age
|Exp.
|College
|Johnathan Abram
|S
|6-0
|205
|26
|5
|Mississippi State
|Nick Anderson
|LB
|5-11
|230
|23
|R
|Tulane
|Kawaan Baker
|WR
|6-1
|215
|25
|1
|South Alabama
|Jake Bargas
|FB
|6-2
|250
|26
|1
|North Carolina
|Lynn Bowden Jr.
|WR
|6-1
|204
|25
|3
|Kentucky
|Jerron Cage
|DL
|6-2
|305
|24
|R
|Ohio State
|Shaq Davis
|WR
|6-5
|215
|23
|R
|South Carolina State
|Prince Emili
|DT
|6-2
|300
|24
|1
|Pennsylvania
|Mark Evans II
|OL
|6-4
|295
|23
|R
|Arkansas-Pine Bluff
|Chuck Filiaga
|G
|6-6
|321
|25
|R
|Minnesota
|Adrian Frye
|DB
|6-0
|205
|24
|R
|Texas Tech
|Blake Gillikin
|P
|6-2
|196
|25
|3
|Penn State
|Jack Heflin
|DT
|6-3
|304
|25
|2
|Iowa
|Anthony Johnson
|DB
|6-2
|205
|24
|R
|Virginia
|Lewis Kidd
|OL
|6-6
|311
|25
|2
|Montana State
|Jontrae Kirklin
|WR
|6-0
|184
|24
|1
|LSU
|Tommy Kraemer
|G
|6-6
|316
|25
|3
|Notre Dame
|Lucas Krull
|TE
|6-6
|260
|24
|1
|Pittsburgh
|Niko Lalos
|DE
|6-5
|270
|26
|2
|Dartmouth
|Ellis Merriweather
|RB
|6-2
|225
|24
|R
|Massachusetts
|Smoke Monday
|S
|6-3
|199
|23
|2
|Auburn
|Anfernee Orji
|LB
|6-2
|230
|22
|R
|Vanderbilt
|Kyle Phillips
|DE
|6-4
|277
|26
|4
|Tennessee
|Alex Pihlstrom
|OL
|6-6
|305
|23
|R
|Illinois
|Troy Pride
|DB
|5-11
|193
|25
|3
|Notre Dame
|Calvin Throckmorton
|OL
|6-5
|309
|27
|3
|Oregon
Beginning Wednesday, the Saints may establish a practice squad of up to 16 players. The Saints will open the regular season Sunday, September 10 when they play at the Tennessee Titans at 12:00 p.m. CT at the Caesars Superdome.
