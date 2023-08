Slidell student arrested after streaming himself with a gun

SLIDELL, La. (KALB) - A student in Slidell was arrested after streaming himself with a gun while on school grounds on August 28.

The Slidell Police Department said around 12 p.m. a detective from the Alexandria Police Department alerted them to a concerning Instagram Live video. The video, which was being streamed within a chat room, depicted a Salmen High School student with a pistol, while on school premises.

The school resource officer was notified, and multiple patrol officers and detectives responded to the school. The school was immediately placed on lockdown. In a matter of minutes, officers successfully identified the studentโ€™s location and promptly took him into custody. Subsequently, a loaded 9mm Smith and Wesson pistol was discovered in the studentโ€™s backpack.

The 17-year-old student was charged with possession of a firearm by a student on school property and illegal possession of a weapon by a juvenile. He was taken to the Florida Parishes Juvenile Detention Center.

๐—ฆ๐—น๐—ถ๐—ฑ๐—ฒ๐—น๐—น ๐—ฃ๐—ผ๐—น๐—ถ๐—ฐ๐—ฒ ๐—–๐—ต๐—ถ๐—ฒ๐—ณ ๐—ฅ๐—ฎ๐—ป๐—ฑ๐˜† ๐—™๐—ฎ๐—ป๐—ฑ๐—ฎ๐—น ๐˜€๐˜๐—ฎ๐˜๐—ฒ๐—ฑ, โ€œ๐—ง๐—ต๐—ถ๐˜€ ๐˜„๐—ฎ๐˜€ ๐—ฎ๐—ป ๐—ฒ๐˜ ๐—ฐ๐—ฒ๐—ฝ๐˜๐—ถ๐—ผ๐—ป๐—ฎ๐—น ๐—ฒ๐—ณ๐—ณ๐—ผ๐—ฟ๐˜ ๐—ฏ๐˜† ๐˜๐—ต๐—ฒ ๐—”๐—น๐—ฒ๐˜ ๐—ฎ๐—ป๐—ฑ๐—ฟ๐—ถ๐—ฎ ๐—ฃ๐—ผ๐—น๐—ถ๐—ฐ๐—ฒ ๐—ฑ๐—ฒ๐˜๐—ฒ๐—ฐ๐˜๐—ถ๐˜ƒ๐—ฒ, ๐—ผ๐˜‚๐—ฟ ๐—ผ๐—ณ๐—ณ๐—ถ๐—ฐ๐—ฒ๐—ฟ๐˜€ ๐—ฎ๐—ป๐—ฑ ๐—ผ๐˜‚๐—ฟ ๐—ฑ๐—ถ๐˜€๐—ฝ๐—ฎ๐˜๐—ฐ๐—ต๐—ฒ๐—ฟ๐˜€. ๐—ช๐—ถ๐˜๐—ต๐—ถ๐—ป ๐—บ๐—ถ๐—ป๐˜‚๐˜๐—ฒ๐˜€, ๐˜๐—ต๐—ถ๐˜€ ๐˜๐—ต๐—ฟ๐—ฒ๐—ฎ๐˜ ๐˜„๐—ฎ๐˜€ ๐—ฒ๐—น๐—ถ๐—บ๐—ถ๐—ป๐—ฎ๐˜๐—ฒ๐—ฑ ๐—ฎ๐—ป๐—ฑ ๐˜๐—ต๐—ฒ ๐˜€๐˜๐˜‚๐—ฑ๐—ฒ๐—ป๐˜ ๐˜„๐—ฎ๐˜€ ๐—พ๐˜‚๐—ถ๐—ฐ๐—ธ๐—น๐˜† ๐˜๐—ฎ๐—ธ๐—ฒ๐—ป ๐—ถ๐—ป๐˜๐—ผ ๐—ฐ๐˜‚๐˜€๐˜๐—ผ๐—ฑ๐˜†. ๐—ง๐—ต๐—ฒ ๐˜€๐—ฝ๐—ฒ๐—ฒ๐—ฑ ๐—ผ๐—ณ ๐—ฟ๐—ฒ๐˜€๐—ฝ๐—ผ๐—ป๐˜€๐—ฒ, ๐—ฎ๐—ป๐—ฑ ๐—ฐ๐—ผ๐—น๐—น๐—ฎ๐—ฏ๐—ผ๐—ฟ๐—ฎ๐˜๐—ถ๐—ผ๐—ป ๐—ฎ๐—บ๐—ผ๐—ป๐—ด ๐—ฎ๐—น๐—น ๐—ถ๐—ป๐˜ƒ๐—ผ๐—น๐˜ƒ๐—ฒ๐—ฑ, ๐˜„๐—ฎ๐˜€ ๐˜๐—ฟ๐˜‚๐—น๐˜† ๐—ถ๐—บ๐—ฝ๐—ฟ๐—ฒ๐˜€๐˜€๐—ถ๐˜ƒ๐—ฒ. ๐—ง๐—ต๐—ฒ ๐˜€๐—ฎ๐—ณ๐—ฒ๐˜๐˜† ๐—ผ๐—ณ ๐—ผ๐˜‚๐—ฟ ๐˜€๐˜๐˜‚๐—ฑ๐—ฒ๐—ป๐˜๐˜€ ๐˜„๐—ถ๐—น๐—น ๐—ฎ๐—น๐˜„๐—ฎ๐˜†๐˜€ ๐—ฏ๐—ฒ ๐—ฎ ๐˜๐—ผ๐—ฝ ๐—ฝ๐—ฟ๐—ถ๐—ผ๐—ฟ๐—ถ๐˜๐˜†.โ€

โ€œThis is truly a testament of the unwavering commitment of our officers,โ€ said Alexandria Police Chief Chad Gremillion. โ€œWe will always strive to protect all communities, as there are no boundaries to protect victims of violent crime. Our officers showed again today that they are guardians of the community and we are committed to working together with our law enforcement partners.โ€

The motive as to why the student had a gun on campus is still under investigation.

