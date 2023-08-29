Slidell student arrested after streaming himself with a gun

SLIDELL, La. (KALB) - A student in Slidell was arrested after streaming himself with a gun while on school grounds on August 28.

The Slidell Police Department said around 12 p.m. a detective from the Alexandria Police Department alerted them to a concerning Instagram Live video. The video, which was being streamed within a chat room, depicted a Salmen High School student with a pistol, while on school premises.

The school resource officer was notified, and multiple patrol officers and detectives responded to the school. The school was immediately placed on lockdown. In a matter of minutes, officers successfully identified the student’s location and promptly took him into custody. Subsequently, a loaded 9mm Smith and Wesson pistol was discovered in the student’s backpack.

The 17-year-old student was charged with possession of a firearm by a student on school property and illegal possession of a weapon by a juvenile. He was taken to the Florida Parishes Juvenile Detention Center.

𝗦𝗹𝗶𝗱𝗲𝗹𝗹 𝗣𝗼𝗹𝗶𝗰𝗲 𝗖𝗵𝗶𝗲𝗳 𝗥𝗮𝗻𝗱𝘆 𝗙𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗹 𝘀𝘁𝗮𝘁𝗲𝗱, “𝗧𝗵𝗶𝘀 𝘄𝗮𝘀 𝗮𝗻 𝗲𝘅𝗰𝗲𝗽𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻𝗮𝗹 𝗲𝗳𝗳𝗼𝗿𝘁 𝗯𝘆 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗔𝗹𝗲𝘅𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗿𝗶𝗮 𝗣𝗼𝗹𝗶𝗰𝗲 𝗱𝗲𝘁𝗲𝗰𝘁𝗶𝘃𝗲, 𝗼𝘂𝗿 𝗼𝗳𝗳𝗶𝗰𝗲𝗿𝘀 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗼𝘂𝗿 𝗱𝗶𝘀𝗽𝗮𝘁𝗰𝗵𝗲𝗿𝘀. 𝗪𝗶𝘁𝗵𝗶𝗻 𝗺𝗶𝗻𝘂𝘁𝗲𝘀, 𝘁𝗵𝗶𝘀 𝘁𝗵𝗿𝗲𝗮𝘁 𝘄𝗮𝘀 𝗲𝗹𝗶𝗺𝗶𝗻𝗮𝘁𝗲𝗱 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝘀𝘁𝘂𝗱𝗲𝗻𝘁 𝘄𝗮𝘀 𝗾𝘂𝗶𝗰𝗸𝗹𝘆 𝘁𝗮𝗸𝗲𝗻 𝗶𝗻𝘁𝗼 𝗰𝘂𝘀𝘁𝗼𝗱𝘆. 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝘀𝗽𝗲𝗲𝗱 𝗼𝗳 𝗿𝗲𝘀𝗽𝗼𝗻𝘀𝗲, 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗰𝗼𝗹𝗹𝗮𝗯𝗼𝗿𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗮𝗺𝗼𝗻𝗴 𝗮𝗹𝗹 𝗶𝗻𝘃𝗼𝗹𝘃𝗲𝗱, 𝘄𝗮𝘀 𝘁𝗿𝘂𝗹𝘆 𝗶𝗺𝗽𝗿𝗲𝘀𝘀𝗶𝘃𝗲. 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝘀𝗮𝗳𝗲𝘁𝘆 𝗼𝗳 𝗼𝘂𝗿 𝘀𝘁𝘂𝗱𝗲𝗻𝘁𝘀 𝘄𝗶𝗹𝗹 𝗮𝗹𝘄𝗮𝘆𝘀 𝗯𝗲 𝗮 𝘁𝗼𝗽 𝗽𝗿𝗶𝗼𝗿𝗶𝘁𝘆.”

“This is truly a testament of the unwavering commitment of our officers,” said Alexandria Police Chief Chad Gremillion. “We will always strive to protect all communities, as there are no boundaries to protect victims of violent crime. Our officers showed again today that they are guardians of the community and we are committed to working together with our law enforcement partners.”

The motive as to why the student had a gun on campus is still under investigation.

