Student arrested after live-streaming with gun at Salmen High in Slidell

SLIDELL, La. (WVUE) - A 17-year-old student who live-streamed himself brandishing a handgun Monday (Aug. 28) on the campus of Salmen High School was arrested after authorities imposed a lockdown of the school after seeing the video.

The teen’s identity has not been disclosed, but Slidell Police said he was booked into the Florida Parishes Juvenile Detention Center with possession of a firearm by a student on school property and illegal possession of a weapon by a juvenile.

Slidell Police credited an alert unnamed detective from the Alexandria Police Department who saw the video as it streamed live on Instagram. That detective called Slidell Police with a detailed account of the video and a “comprehensive description” of the student holding the pistol on school premises, Slidell Police said.

The school’s resource officer was notified and multiple Slidell officers and detectives arrived at the school, which was immediately placed on a temporary lockdown.

“In a matter of minutes, officers successfully identified the student’s location and promptly took him into custody,” Slidell Police said. “Subsequently, a loaded 9mm Smith and Wesson pistol was discovered in the student’s backpack.”

“This was an exceptional effort by the Alexandria Police detective, our officers and our dispatchers,” Slidell Police Chief Randy Fandal said in a statement. “Within minutes, this threat was eliminated and the student was quickly taken into custody. The speed of response and collaboration among all involved was truly impressive. The safety of our students will always be a top priority.”

Police said the motive for the student bringing the gun to school remains under investigation.

