Washington Parish school employees stage protest, demanding higher wages

FRANKLINTON, La. (WVUE) - Dozens of Washington Parish Public School workers went on strike Tuesday (Aug. 29) morning to protest for higher pay. Classes were canceled for nearly 5,000 students.

Employees of the school district told Fox 8 on Monday night that school bus drivers, cafeteria workers, custodians, and other support employees planned to stage a walkout and protest for higher pay outside the school district’s offices starting at 9 a.m.

Keith Giles, a school board member with authority over the parish’s 10 public schools, joined dozens of workers who stayed off the job in their push for higher pay.

“I was voted in by the people. I have the support of the people to go to the mayor’s office,” Giles said. “They can’t be forgotten about. If we don’t support them, who’s going to support them?”

Some workers tell Fox 8 they bring home less than $1,000 a month and are unable to keep up with inflation.

The Washington school superintendent says classes will resume Wednesday with the help of bus drivers from neighboring parishes, however, protestors say they will be back in front of the school board offices at 9 a.m.

“I understand their concerns,” Superintendent Frances Varnado said.

A meeting is scheduled for Thursday in hopes of addressing and possibly alleviating some of these issues.

“We have to find the money,” Giles said. “The state had a $2.8 billion surplus.”

Until the money is found, protestors say their work stoppage will continue. Varnado says only three cafeteria workers turned up to feed students across the parish on Tuesday.

About half of the parish’s bus drivers were estimated to have participated in the protests.

