Wildfire containment efforts continue in Vernon, Beauregard Parish

SOUTHWEST, La. (KALB) - Firefighting efforts continue in Vernon and Beauregard parishes, where the area has seen a multi-agency response to tame the wildfires lighting up the area.

In Vernon Parish, Kisatchie National Forest personnel, alongside other state, local and federal authorities, are still working to contain the B. Johnson Road fire, which originated Thursday, Aug. 24, due to a private property owner illegally burning a trash pile. It quickly got out of control.

“When our initial attack personnel got here, they estimated it was about 50 acres. By 3:30 that next morning, it was over 2,000 acres,” explained Lisa Lewis, forest supervisor for the Kisatchie National Forest.

As of Aug. 28, the fire is only 40% contained, having consumed nearly 4,000 acres of forest. Crews continue to monitor it, watching for flareups and places where flames may jump the containment lines, which did happen Sunday.

“We had a green pocket flare up and we had a spot fire, which turned into slop and basically it crosses our line and it advances,” said Robert Dintaman, Assistant Fire Managing Officer for the Catahoula Ranger District.

Dintaman explained that the Sunday flareup was exacerbated by the storms in the area, with wind gusts pushing the fire forward. The rain, sorely needed, is a sight for sore eyes in the months-long drought. However, with the rainfall comes wind, and in the coming days, a return to drier temperatures. So, forestry personnel are on high alert.

“Thank the good Lord we got some rain that came in, put some rain on this and cooled it down,” said Jonny Fryar, District Ranger for the Calcasieu Ranger District. “But the dry, the extreme dry temperatures we’ve had and the drought we’ve been in, it’s made this area like you’d see out West.”

Not far away in Beauregard Parish, a crew that has often seen and fought fires in such extreme drought conditions nationwide has arrived to provide help and resources to officials fighting the Tiger Island Fire, which first began spreading Tuesday, Aug. 22.

The Southern Area Red Team, comprised of about 70 people from all over the southern U.S., arrived to the area on Saturday, Aug. 26. They became the control team for the Tiger Island Fire by Sunday, Aug. 28, equipped to fight the complex, growing wildfire.

Officials are hopeful the recent rainfall Monday and higher humidity for a few days will help them out.

“It’s put that increased activity kind of at a lull. Not saying the fire is out by any means because we’re still very dry, and as we dry out that activity will increase again,” said Operations Section Chief Shane Sturgill with the Southern Area Red Team. “So, there’s still a lot of burning snags burning stumps around the permitter that could burn out at any time, and that’s what we’re focused on now.”

In the meantime, the team will be able to deploy more containment efforts, continue to line the fire and work to better prepare for any future flareups with high temperatures and decreased rainfall returns.

“We’re here to support whatever the needs are. We want to share the information as much as possible, and make sure, you know, we leave this place better than we found it when we got here,” said Sturgill.

As of Aug. 28, the Tiger Island Fire is only 50% contained, mostly on the south end of the fire, and it has consumed at least 33,000 acres.

For more information on the status of wildfires in and around Central Louisiana, CLICK HERE.

