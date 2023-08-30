American Red Cross need volunteers to help wildfire victims

The American Red Cross of Louisiana is stepping up to help the community and first responders with the wildfires across the state, and they need your help.
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 10:03 PM CDT
Red Cross volunteers are providing care, comfort and support to first responders who are now displaced as part of the state-wide response to wildfires.

Local Red Cross teams are offering real-time training for anyone interested in volunteering at one of the shelters or who is able to help virtually, which helps the Red Cross workforce be prepared and able to go when and where help and hope are needed.

Leann Murphy, a volunteer with the American Red Cross of Louisiana, said volunteering for the Red Cross gives struggling people something to hold on to.

“We give them the help they need to get back on their feet. I think for me, that’s the most impactful thing, being able to see someone who lost everything. Now they have something they can hold on to in order to start that recovery. We can’t give them everything they’ve lost, but we can give them hope, and we can give them a hand to hold on to, and that’s really what volunteers do,” she said.

For more on how you can volunteer or donate to the American Red Cross, visit RedCross.org.

