APD investigating Carr Street shooting; 1 person injured

(MGN)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 1:19 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department (APD) is investigating a shooting that happened Tuesday night (August 29) on Carr Street.

APD responded to a residence around 10:30 p.m. in the 2200 block of Carr Street in reference to reports that someone had been shot. When they arrived, they learned that an adult male victim had been taken to a local hospital for treatment.

This is currently an ongoing investigation.

The Alexandria Police Department encourages citizens to report suspicious activity that they witness. If anyone has any information about this incident or any other type of crime in the Alexandria area, please contact the Alexandria Police Detective Division at (318) 441-6416, or APD Dispatch at (318) 441-6559.

