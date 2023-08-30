Clean Harbors permit appeal denied by LDEQ

GRANT PARISH, La. (KALB) - The Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality has denied a request for an appeal for Clean Harbors Colfax’s new hazardous waste treatment permit.

Back on July 28, Clean Harbors appealed the final permit issued by LDEQ, disagreeing with the timeline the facility was given to completely stop the open burning and open detonation of hazardous waste, among other provisions.

Last Friday (August 25), LDEQ denied the request for an adjudicatory hearing, saying “the department has determined that a hearing is not warranted at this time.”

Clean Harbors can still appeal that decision in the 19th Judicial Court in East Baton Rouge Parish within 30 days.

