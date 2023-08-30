Driver during deadly March 2022 drive-by shooting sentenced in court

Eric Macon, Jr.
Eric Macon, Jr.(RPSO)
By Brooke Buford
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 11:14 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - An Alexandria man, who pleaded guilty to manslaughter back in April for being the driver during a deadly drive-by shooting that killed a 17-year-old Alexandria Senior High School student, was sentenced Thursday.

The March 19, 2022 shooting killed Christopher Celestine, whom Rapides Parish prosecutors said was not the intended target.

Two weeks ago, Celestine’s mother got the chance to address Eric Macon, 26, the man who drove three juveniles in the 700-block of Fred Loop as shots were fired toward a group of people. Macon did not shoot.

Christopher Celestine
Christopher Celestine(KALB)

Court documents revealed the shooting evolved from a “paintball war” when the group in the vehicle recognized someone on the street that they didn’t like.

The State and defense were ordered to submit sentencing memos with their suggestions of sentencing recomendations.

Macon’s defense attorney, Willie Stephens, recommended a suspended sentence of 10 years and urged he be placed on supervised probation for three years.

Assistant District Attorney Lea Hall argued that the court would not abuse its discretion if it imposed the maximum of 40 years.

Ultimately, Judge Greg Geard settled on 30 years at hard labor. The crime was designated as a crime of violence.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wildfire Resources
Wildfire information and resources blog
Jail Bars
APD makes several arrests for drug, firearm charges
Deputy Tony Palmisano captured a photo of the animal, saying it looked like it was “patiently...
Alligator found ‘patiently waiting’ for Dollar General to open
An attorney claims his client was brutally beaten in a ‘torture warehouse’ that some members of...
Officer resigns following WAFB I-TEAM story about ‘Brave Cave’; Mayor Broome issues new statement
APSO, LSP, the Louisiana Department of Corrections and other local agencies are searching for...
3 juvenile escapees from OJJ Facility in Bunkie back in custody; 1 still unaccounted for

Latest News

Wildfire Resources
Wildfire information and resources blog
A crew from St. George Fire Department helped battle the blaze of wildfires in Beauregard Parish.
Governor updates public on ongoing wildfire threat in La.
House Majority Leader Rep. Steve Scalise, R. La., arrives for the State Dinner with President...
Rep. Steve Scalise announces cancer diagnosis
The American Red Cross logo.
American Red Cross need volunteers to help wildfire victims