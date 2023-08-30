Driver during deadly March 2022 drive-by shooting sentenced in court

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - An Alexandria man, who pleaded guilty to manslaughter back in April for being the driver during a deadly drive-by shooting that killed a 17-year-old Alexandria Senior High School student, was sentenced Thursday.

The March 19, 2022 shooting killed Christopher Celestine, whom Rapides Parish prosecutors said was not the intended target.

Two weeks ago, Celestine’s mother got the chance to address Eric Macon, 26, the man who drove three juveniles in the 700-block of Fred Loop as shots were fired toward a group of people. Macon did not shoot.

Christopher Celestine (KALB)

Court documents revealed the shooting evolved from a “paintball war” when the group in the vehicle recognized someone on the street that they didn’t like.

The State and defense were ordered to submit sentencing memos with their suggestions of sentencing recomendations.

Macon’s defense attorney, Willie Stephens, recommended a suspended sentence of 10 years and urged he be placed on supervised probation for three years.

Assistant District Attorney Lea Hall argued that the court would not abuse its discretion if it imposed the maximum of 40 years.

Ultimately, Judge Greg Geard settled on 30 years at hard labor. The crime was designated as a crime of violence.

