Fugitive booked for arson during burn ban, resisting arrest in Tangipahoa

By Jesse Brooks
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 9:53 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TICKFAW, La. (WVUE) - State officials and local law enforcement agencies have stressed repeatedly that there will be no tolerance for anyone in violation during the current burn band as wildfires have been an ongoing threat.

A Tickfaw man was arrested last week for setting fires during the current burn ban, verbally threatening fires, and resisting arrest.

The Louisiana Dept. of Agriculture and Forestry says that Robin Crawford, 37, attempted to flee from agents and Tangipahoa deputies who located him after receiving word from the Natalbany Fire Dept. regarding threats he allegedly made. After a brief struggle, Crawford was taken into custody.

Responders first got word of Crawford’s alleged actions when someone called 911 to report that a man on Old Genessee Road near Highway 1065 communicated that he was intentionally going to set a large fire. When responders went to the location after receiving the call, they found a large fire ablaze and were able to contain the spread.

After the arrest, it was discovered that Crawford was wanted on charges in St. Tammany Parish.

Crawford was booked for the following:

  • Flight from an officer
  • Resisting an officer (2 counts)
  • Misuse of 911
  • Simple escape
  • Simple arson
  • Communicating false information of planned arson
  • Violation of burn ban
  • Fugitive (St Tammany Parish)

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wildfire Resources
Wildfire information and resources blog
Jail Bars
APD makes several arrests for drug, firearm charges
Deputy Tony Palmisano captured a photo of the animal, saying it looked like it was “patiently...
Alligator found ‘patiently waiting’ for Dollar General to open
An attorney claims his client was brutally beaten in a ‘torture warehouse’ that some members of...
Officer resigns following WAFB I-TEAM story about ‘Brave Cave’; Mayor Broome issues new statement
APSO, LSP, the Louisiana Department of Corrections and other local agencies are searching for...
3 juvenile escapees from OJJ Facility in Bunkie back in custody; 1 still unaccounted for

Latest News

Wildfire Resources
Wildfire information and resources blog
A crew from St. George Fire Department helped battle the blaze of wildfires in Beauregard Parish.
Governor updates public on ongoing wildfire threat in La.
House Majority Leader Rep. Steve Scalise, R. La., arrives for the State Dinner with President...
Rep. Steve Scalise announces cancer diagnosis
The American Red Cross logo.
American Red Cross need volunteers to help wildfire victims
The American Red Cross of Louisiana is stepping up to help the community and first responders...
American Red Cross need volunteers to help wildfire victims