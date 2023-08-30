Hunters reminded of burn ban as dove season begins.

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries is reminding hunters and outdoorsmen of the state burn ban.

Dove season opens Saturday, Sept. 2, as drought conditions continue throughout the state.

“We know campfires and outdoor cooking can be part of our hunting traditions in Louisiana, but we ask that those traditions take a temporary ‘backseat’ to protect the land and resources that make Louisiana the Sportsman’s Paradise,” LDWF Secretary Rob Shadoin said.

The burn ban issued by the Office of Louisiana State Fire Marshal prohibits all private burning, with no limitations.

In addition, LDWF will not allow any grilling, outdoor cooking activities, or other open flames on their WMAs or dove lease fields during this burn ban.

