Natchitoches man killed in Rapides Parish motorcycle crash

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - A Natchitoches man was killed in a motorcycle crash at occurred on Louisiana Highway 112 at Earl Linzay Road on August 30.

Louisiana State Police said around 8:30 a.m. Robert Hebert, 68, was traveling east on LA HWY 112 on a motorcycle. He was struck by another driver, Roy Andrea, 36, of Plaucheville, who LSP said was traveling west and was attempting to make a left turn onto Earl Linzay Road but failed to yield.

Hebert sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. Andrea sustained minor injuries.

The crash remains under investigation by LSP Troop E. In 2023, Troop E has investigated 37 fatal crashes, resulting in 42 deaths.

