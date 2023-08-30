Natchitoches man killed in Rapides Parish motorcycle crash

(MGN)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 3:52 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - A Natchitoches man was killed in a motorcycle crash at occurred on Louisiana Highway 112 at Earl Linzay Road on August 30.

Louisiana State Police said around 8:30 a.m. Robert Hebert, 68, was traveling east on LA HWY 112 on a motorcycle. He was struck by another driver, Roy Andrea, 36, of Plaucheville, who LSP said was traveling west and was attempting to make a left turn onto Earl Linzay Road but failed to yield.

Hebert sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. Andrea sustained minor injuries.

The crash remains under investigation by LSP Troop E. In 2023, Troop E has investigated 37 fatal crashes, resulting in 42 deaths.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wildfire Resources
Wildfire information and resources blog
Jail Bars
APD makes several arrests for drug, firearm charges
Deputy Tony Palmisano captured a photo of the animal, saying it looked like it was “patiently...
Alligator found ‘patiently waiting’ for Dollar General to open
An attorney claims his client was brutally beaten in a ‘torture warehouse’ that some members of...
Officer resigns following WAFB I-TEAM story about ‘Brave Cave’; Mayor Broome issues new statement
APSO, LSP, the Louisiana Department of Corrections and other local agencies are searching for...
3 juvenile escapees from OJJ Facility in Bunkie back in custody; 1 still unaccounted for

Latest News

Administrators and their teams from Northwestern State University and Fort Johnson gathered to...
NSU, Fort Johnson sign credit transfer agreements
Wildfire Resources
Wildfire information and resources blog
APD investigating Carr Street shooting; 1 person injured
Eric Macon, Jr.
Driver during deadly March 2022 drive-by shooting sentenced in court