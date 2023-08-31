15-year-old girl facing murder charges after killing mother’s fiance, authorities say

Florida authorities say they are investigating a shooting involving a 15-year-old girl who is...
Florida authorities say they are investigating a shooting involving a 15-year-old girl who is facing murder charges.(Antenore via Canva | File image)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 3:51 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (Gray News) - Authorities in Florida say a 15-year-old girl shot and killed her mother’s fiance Wednesday morning.

According to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to reports of a shooting at the Essex Pointe Apartments around 7 a.m.

Deputies said the teen entered her mother’s room with a gun and began shooting.

She reportedly first started shooting at her mother before opening fire on her mom’s fiance.

The man was taken to the hospital but was later pronounced deceased. The mother was reportedly grazed by bullets but not seriously injured.

The 15-year-old left the scene following the shooting before being taken into custody at a friend’s home in the area, officials said.

Authorities said it wasn’t immediately clear what brought on the shooting as their investigation continues.

The teen suspect is facing charges that include first-degree murder.

The man killed has not yet been identified.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wildfire Resources
Wildfire information and resources blog
Natchitoches man killed in Rapides Parish motorcycle crash
APD investigating Carr Street shooting; 1 person injured
Eric Macon, Jr.
Driver during deadly March 2022 drive-by shooting sentenced in court
Dillon Compton, Bunkie Panthers Quarterback
Off-duty EMT workers assist Bunkie football player after medical emergency

Latest News

FILE - This booking photo provided by the Clay County, Mo., Sheriff's Office shows Andrew...
Judge rules white man will stand trial for shooting Ralph Yarl, Black teen who went to wrong house
Out-of-state abortion seekers flock to Illinois as more states ban the procedure
Out-of-state abortion seekers flock to Illinois as more states ban the procedure
Out-of-state abortion seekers flock to Illinois as more states ban the procedure
FILE - Proud Boys members including Zachary Rehl, left, Ethan Nordean, center, and Joseph...
Ex-Proud Boys leader sentenced to 15 years in prison in Jan. 6 Capitol attack case