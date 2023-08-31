Bee farmers experiencing challenges from 2023 severe weather changes

DEVILLE, La. (KALB) - Bee farming, which is entirely reliant upon access to water and plants for pollination, has experienced one hardship after another so far this year.

“You have a good year and a bad year. This year is unlike any other,” said Dalton Lemoine, owner of Lemoine’s Honey Farm.

In late March, a freeze hit Louisiana and killed many farmers’ honey bee populations, as well as the plants they rely on for pollination and honey production.

Now, a months-long drought has strangled pollinating plants and creating inhabitable conditions for honey bees to function in.

”There is nothing growing, nothing blooming. We’re even having to haul water to some of our locations that have never been without water,” explained Lemoine. “I mean, we’ve got main bys and ponds that’s just dry right now. We can walk across them. And a bee can fly about two miles to find resources, but whenever there’s a heat index of 110, 115, the bees don’t leave the hive.”

Only since Aug. 24 has the USDA’s Drought Monitor begun reflecting the conditions much of Central and Southwest Louisiana have been facing. Most of Central Louisiana is now listed as being in “extreme drought,” while most of Southwest Louisiana is in an “exceptional drought.”

The heat, lack of water and limited availability of pollinating plants have proven fatal for Lemoine’s Honey Farm.

Honey production for 2023 is down 65%, while Lemoine’s overhead costs for honey production, like water, feed supplements and fuel, have only increased.

Operations have also been interrupted slightly due to the ongoing fire risk in the state. Lemoine has instructed his workers not to mow grass, drive trucks onto their lots or even smoke out the bees. He is worried any spark could unintentionally cause more extreme flames.

Lemoine believes that his farm will come out of 2023 fairing okay, but he will have to make hard choices about the farm’s future.

“We’re gonna focus more on sending more bees on to California for this, which I don’t like doing. Where we usually send about 800 to 1,000 hives, we’re gonna probably send 3,000 hives to try to offset the loss of honey production,” explained Lemoine. “With that comes the shipping cost, the manpower to move all those hives and just the risk of it.”

That change means Lemoine will have to move from a predominately honey-based profit stream to a 50-50 split between honey production and outsourced pollination. That is not a change Lemoine wants to make.

