Debris fire sparks near Chappapeela Sports Park in Hammond

HAMMOND, La. (WVUE) - Responders are currently working a debris fire that sparked up near Chappapeela Sports Park on Hipark and Airport Road in Hammond Thursday (Aug. 31) morning.

Fire Chief Daniel Folks said that responders have been working to contain the fire since 8:30 a.m.

Even though there is no immediate threat of the fire spreading in its current state, said Folks, the main concern for officials is to make sure lasting embers don’t stay warm enough to reignite and be spread through carrying winds.

“We had someone that had made some debris trash piles and burned them, thinking it was okay because of recent rain,” Folks said. “We want to remind everyone that the state’s burn ban is still in place and recent rain is not enough to start burning again. Conditions are still dry.”

The current burn ban prohibits all private burning with no limitations until further notice.

