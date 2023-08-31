Deville man dies in traffic incident on Hwy 28 East near Stilley Road

ISP seeking witnesses to fatal car crash in Twin Falls County
(MGN)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 2:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - The Pineville Police Department confirmed that a Deville man died in a single-vehicle accident on Hwy 28 East near Stilley Road on Thursday morning (August 31).

Devin Fitzpatrick, 35, was driving eastbound around 2:45 a.m., when he crossed over the westbound lanes and struck a traffic pole. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The accident is an ongoing investigation and toxicology results are pending.

At this time, the traffic signal at the intersection of Hwy 28 East and Stilley Road is not operational due to damage from the crash. DOTD crews have poured a new concrete foundation in order to be able to re-erect the traffic signal mast arm. The traffic signal should be back in operation on Monday, September 4, 2023 (Labor Day).

DOTD will maintain free-flow traffic on Hwy 28 East and monitor the situation for issues. Due to no protected crossing from Stilley Road, all vehicles accessing Hwy 28 East from either side of Stilley Road will be restricted to right turns only. A reduced speed zone will be in place on Hwy 28 East for the duration of this traffic signal outage.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wildfire Resources
Wildfire information and resources blog
Natchitoches man killed in Rapides Parish motorcycle crash
APD investigating Carr Street shooting; 1 person injured
Eric Macon, Jr.
Driver during deadly March 2022 drive-by shooting sentenced in court
Dillon Compton, Bunkie Panthers Quarterback
Off-duty EMT workers assist Bunkie football player after medical emergency

Latest News

Wildfire Resources
Wildfire information and resources blog
KALB
ASH ‘all clear’ after soft lockdown due to alleged threat
BRPD "Brave Cave"
Mayor Broome announces BPRD Street Crime Unit will be disbanded and investigated amid fallout of Brave Cave investigation
Site of former paper mill in Pineville
Gov. Edwards in Pineville to celebrate new green methanol production facility