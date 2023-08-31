Deville man dies in traffic incident on Hwy 28 East near Stilley Road

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - The Pineville Police Department confirmed that a Deville man died in a single-vehicle accident on Hwy 28 East near Stilley Road on Thursday morning (August 31).

Devin Fitzpatrick, 35, was driving eastbound around 2:45 a.m., when he crossed over the westbound lanes and struck a traffic pole. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The accident is an ongoing investigation and toxicology results are pending.

At this time, the traffic signal at the intersection of Hwy 28 East and Stilley Road is not operational due to damage from the crash. DOTD crews have poured a new concrete foundation in order to be able to re-erect the traffic signal mast arm. The traffic signal should be back in operation on Monday, September 4, 2023 (Labor Day).

DOTD will maintain free-flow traffic on Hwy 28 East and monitor the situation for issues. Due to no protected crossing from Stilley Road, all vehicles accessing Hwy 28 East from either side of Stilley Road will be restricted to right turns only. A reduced speed zone will be in place on Hwy 28 East for the duration of this traffic signal outage.

