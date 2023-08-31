Gov. Edwards in Pineville to celebrate new green methanol production facility

Site of former paper mill in Pineville
Site of former paper mill in Pineville(KALB)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 9:04 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - Gov. John Bel Edwards will be in Pineville on Thursday, August 31, joining SunGas Renewables to celebrate the formation of Beaver Lake Renewable Energy, which will construct a new green methanol production facility in Cenla.

We will stream the event live on this page at 10:30 a.m.

LEARN MORE: SunGas Renewables to bring nearly $2 billion facility, hundreds of jobs to Pineville

BACKGROUND INFORMATION:

A $2 billion facility is set to be constructed in Pineville at the former International Paper Mill site, and is set to bring hundreds of jobs to the area.

The facility will come from SunGas Renewables Inc., which has formed Beaver Lake Renewable Energy. The goal is to construct a new green methanol production facility in Pineville, which will generate nearly 400,000 metric tons of green methanol per year for marine fuel.

The methanol produced is expected to be used to fuel a fleet of methanol-powered container vessels and will utilize wood fiber from local forests. SunGas Renewables shared that it chose central Louisiana for this project due to its long history of sustainably managed forests, available infrastructure to support the facility and strong local and state support.

The construction of the facility is set to create more than 1,150 jobs, and more than 100 local jobs during operation.

Register to be notified about job opportunities, hiring events and news updates with SunGas Renewables here.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wildfire Resources
Wildfire information and resources blog
Natchitoches man killed in Rapides Parish motorcycle crash
APD investigating Carr Street shooting; 1 person injured
Eric Macon, Jr.
Driver during deadly March 2022 drive-by shooting sentenced in court
Dillon Compton, Bunkie Panthers Quarterback
Off-duty EMT workers assist Bunkie football player after medical emergency

Latest News

Traffic Alert
Traffic light out at Lee Street, Masonic Drive
Early morning arson leaves on firefighter hospitalized with minor injuries.
LDAF seeking arson suspect for Vernon Parish fire
Wildfire Resources
Wildfire information and resources blog
It’s Alex Orenczuk’s last day at KALB. He’ll be heading back home to Canada for his next chapter.
Alex Orenczuk Says Goodbye