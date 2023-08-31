La. reinstates Second Amendment sales tax holiday for Labor Day weekend

State lawmakers have revived a sales tax holiday that was suspended back in 2018 known as the “Second Amendment Holiday."
By Chris Rosato
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 4:51 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - If you’re into guns or maybe have considered buying your first one, this weekend you’ll be able to shave a little extra off on your purchase. State lawmakers have revived a sales tax holiday that was suspended back in 2018 known as the “Second Amendment Holiday.”

State Sen. Stewart Cathey (R) brought the holiday back now that the state is in a more comfortable financial position. The tax break was suspended back in 2018 out of budget concerns but the state now has almost 2 billion in surplus dollars.

“I’ve had several retailers that reached out and said hey we’d really love to see this come back. There are so many more things than just firearms that are exempted from taxes this weekend that we’ll probably sell more non-firearms than any firearms this weekend,” said Sen. Cathey.

The tax break is expected to cost the state around $1.3 million in revenue. And according to the ATF, it’s estimated more than half of Louisiana households own firearms. The law exempts sales taxes on any firearm purchases, archery equipment, hunting apparel, and even things like deer corn. However, it does not include things like off-road vehicles such as ATVs and boats.

“I think it’s going to be a great opportunity for the customers. I mean state and local sales tax here is about 10% and that puts some products out of people’s ability to purchase,” said Christopher Woosley with Precision Firearms who says the tax break is good for business all around.

He says when the tax holiday was first put in place, most who took advantage were people from all over, even out of state came into their stores.

“That’s money that stays here in Louisiana that would go to another state if we didn’t have this tax holiday. Honestly, I think it’s a win-win for everyone involved,” added Woosley.

The holiday will be in effect from September 1- 3.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deville man dies in traffic incident on Hwy 28 East near Stilley Road
Wildfire Resources
Wildfire information and resources blog
KALB
ASH ‘all clear’ after soft lockdown due to alleged threat
Early morning arson leaves on firefighter hospitalized with minor injuries.
LDAF seeking arson suspect for Vernon Parish fire
SunGas Renewables set to launch new facility in Pineville

Latest News

LCU vs LCU
Lubbock Christian Univ. asks federal court to dismiss Louisiana Christian Univ. acronym complaint
Wildfire Resources
Wildfire information and resources blog
Boyce police to experience budget cuts, NOT defunding
BPD will NOT be defunded, but will experience budget cuts as the town of Boyce looks for ways...
Boyce police to experience budget cuts, NOT defunding
CW3 Luke Hargrove with the Tennessee Army National Guard prepares his Blackhawk helicopter for...
Ability and responsibility: How National Guardsmen are staving off the flames of Louisiana’s wildfires