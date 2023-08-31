Mangham vs Jena voted Week 1 Cool Game of the Week

(KALB)
By Dylan Domangue, Mary Margaret Ellison and Nigel Dyson
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 6:43 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
JENA, La. (KALB) - KALB’s Week 1 Cool Game of the Week will sound more like a medieval battle when the Jena Giants take on the Mangham Dragons.

Coach Jay Roark’s squad will look to slay a Dragons’ team that made it all the way to the Division IV Non-Select semifinals a year ago. Jena had their season end in the second round of the playoffs in 2022 after a road loss at Amite.

Over the last decade, Mangham has won all three matchups against the Giants, including last year when the Dragons won at home 36-14.

KALB will be live from the Cool Game of the Week on Friday, Sept. 1, at 6 and 10 on KALB.

