Mayor Broome announces BPRD Street Crime Unit will be disbanded and investigated amid fallout of Brave Cave investigation

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Mayor Broome announced Thursday that the Baton Rouge Police Department facility known as the Brave Cave will remain closed. She also announced the BRPD Street Crime Unit will be disbanded and investigated for potential criminal activity over its handling of suspects brought to that facility.

It comes just days after the WAFB I-TEAM first exposed allegations that some officers have been abusing and questioning suspects inside a warehouse near BRPD’s first district precinct that some officers call the Brave Cave. Once those allegations were brought to light, the mayor directed the chief to halt all operations at the location and launch a comprehensive investigation into the claims.

Mayor Broome announced Thursday that the Baton Rouge Police Department facility known as the Brave Cave will remain closed.

Jeremy Lee was allegedly beaten by officers there back in January. Body camera video obtained by the WAFB I-TEAM shows Lee grabbing his stomach while being interrogated. His attorney, Ryan Thompson, says a knot can be seen on Lee’s forehead. He claims his client was beaten at the facility while the cameras were off. Lee was allegedly beaten so badly that he had to be treated at a hospital for a fractured rib and other injuries prior to being booked into parish prison.

Troy Lawrence, Jr., one of the officers accused of beating Lee abruptly resigned less than 24 hours after allegations of abuse within the Brave Cave were made public. Leaders at BRPD said in a news conference earlier this week that the former officer was set for a pre-termination hearing next week after a complaint from members of his unit was received by the department. In that complaint, his fellow officers requested that the officer be reassigned because of his behavior. It’s worth noting his father is Troy Lawrence, Sr., a BRPD deputy chief.

Troy Lawrence, Jr. has been the subject of several reports by the WAFB I-TEAM. The officer’s actions have also cost taxpayers’ money with the city settling one lawsuit after another tied to his behavior, including one where he drug a woman from her car by her wrist. He’s also faced internal complaints from his own fellow officers, including when he tried to fight one of his supervisors. When interviewed by Internal Affairs, that same supervisor said he did not feel comfortable working with Lawrence because he did not know what he was capable of doing.

The investigation into the Brave Cave is ongoing.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.