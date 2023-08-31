NSU prepares for season opener on the road at UL-Lafayette

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KALB) - The countdown to football season for the Northwestern State Demons is winding down, as they will travel to UL-Lafayette for their season opener.

There will be a significant amount of newcomers in the Purple and White, but whether a newcomer or veteran, the Demons’ said they are feeling good about this weekend.

“I’m excited,” said Demons’ starting quarterback Tyler Vander Waal. “I really can not put it into words. I know when Saturday comes around, I will be super anxious and giddy and all the butterflies and feelings will be there. I will feel like a kid again, taking the field for the first time, but that is to be expected. I know once that first hit, once that first pass rolls around, it is go time.”

The Demons’ offense will have many returners, as well as many newcomers who are certain to be powerful weapons, especially the long ball for Vander Waal.

Northwestern State has 32 transfers and 20 freshmen on their roster, and Demons’ head coach Brad Laird said you can tell they are hungry to start this new chapter on the field.

“There is a different look in their eye,” said Laird. “They understand spring ball, they understand the summer, they understand fall camp but when you do get to that week and you have the team meeting and start scouting reports, it is different. My initial meeting, where I talk about the keys to victory and the things we have to do, they get that look in their eye.”

The Demons are looking to snap a four-year non-conference losing streak to their in-state foe, the Ragin Cajuns.

“I would say we are a different team this year,” said Demons’ linebacker Jared Pedraza. “Last year, we went into the game thinking we were going to win, but I would not say it was full confidence. This year, we believe we can do something in non-conference and conference. I am excited. We have great new coaches, great new guys, and I think we really have a shot.”

Northwestern State will travel to UL-Lafayette on Saturday, Sept. 2, and kick off is at 7:30 p.m.

