Open forum set to discuss move to defund Boyce police

BOYCE, La. (KALB) - The Town of Boyce is set to hold an open forum after police for the town shared that the department was defunded earlier this week.

According to a press release sent by the Boyce Police Department on Monday, August 28, the Boyce Council unanimously voted to defund the police department, which BPD claims will leave the department with only one police officer, the town’s chief, Ronald Goudeau.

KALB has gone to Boyce’s town hall multiple times this week to get more information about this vote but has received limited information from town officials. The agenda for Monday’s council meeting did have a measure to have a public hearing and discussion on a “budget amendment.”

The town is holding an open meeting tonight to talk about the move, which is set for 6 p.m. We will have full coverage of that meeting later tonight.

