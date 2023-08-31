Preparing for Week 1: Mangham vs Jena

JENA, La. (KALB) - The Jena Giants are preparing for revenge against Mangham Dragons in their Week 1 matchup.

This matchup is a rematch from the Giants season opener last season, where Mangham took the win, 36-14.

“We did not play very well last year, and it bothered me,” said Giants’ head coach Jay Roark. “It was an embarrassing performance, and I put that on my shoulders, 100 percent. We were unprepared with a lot of inexperienced guys getting their first Friday night action.”

During our Cenla Summer Camp Previews, the Giants mentioned that the Dragons were the only one that has been on their mind this offseason because they felt like they should have clinched the win last season.

“Our guys are hungry to play football right now, they do not care who it is, week one, week two,” said Roark.

The Giants’ are itching for the rematch to come, this time at their house, especially with veteran quarterback Zach Barker, and two-time district MVP Zerrick Jones.

“We are a lot more experienced this year, had nine guys come backing back on defense, seven on offense,” said Roark. “Last year, I think we had two guys coming back on defense and four on offense. The experience is there, and I think that gives our guys more confidence. We played slow last year and scared, and I do not expect that this year.”

The Giants will host the Dragons on Friday, Sept. 1, at 7 p.m.

