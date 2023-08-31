Preparing for Week 1: Mangham vs Jena

The Jena Giants are preparing for revenge against Mangham Dragons in their Week 1 matchup.
By Mary Margaret Ellison
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 11:35 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JENA, La. (KALB) - The Jena Giants are preparing for revenge against Mangham Dragons in their Week 1 matchup.

This matchup is a rematch from the Giants season opener last season, where Mangham took the win, 36-14.

“We did not play very well last year, and it bothered me,” said Giants’ head coach Jay Roark. “It was an embarrassing performance, and I put that on my shoulders, 100 percent. We were unprepared with a lot of inexperienced guys getting their first Friday night action.”

During our Cenla Summer Camp Previews, the Giants mentioned that the Dragons were the only one that has been on their mind this offseason because they felt like they should have clinched the win last season.

“Our guys are hungry to play football right now, they do not care who it is, week one, week two,” said Roark.

The Giants’ are itching for the rematch to come, this time at their house, especially with veteran quarterback Zach Barker, and two-time district MVP Zerrick Jones.

“We are a lot more experienced this year, had nine guys come backing back on defense, seven on offense,” said Roark. “Last year, I think we had two guys coming back on defense and four on offense. The experience is there, and I think that gives our guys more confidence. We played slow last year and scared, and I do not expect that this year.”

The Giants will host the Dragons on Friday, Sept. 1, at 7 p.m.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wildfire Resources
Wildfire information and resources blog
Jail Bars
APD makes several arrests for drug, firearm charges
Natchitoches man killed in Rapides Parish motorcycle crash
Deputy Tony Palmisano captured a photo of the animal, saying it looked like it was “patiently...
Alligator found ‘patiently waiting’ for Dollar General to open
APD investigating Carr Street shooting; 1 person injured

Latest News

There will be a significant amount of newcomers in the Purple and White, but whether a newcomer...
NSU prepares for season opener on the road at UL-Lafayette
The countdown to football season for the Northwestern State Demons is winding down, as they...
NSU prepares for season opener on the road at UL-Lafayette
The Jena Giants are preparing for revenge against Mangham Dragons in their Week 1 matchup.
Preparing for Week 1: Mangham vs Jena
Avoyelles vs Marksville Football
Preparing for Week 1: Avoyelles and Marksville prep for in-parish rivalry