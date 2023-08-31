RPSO: ASH on soft lockdown due to alleged threat

KALB
KALB(KALB)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 2:01 PM CDT
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that Alexandria Senior High School has been placed on lockdown due to an alleged threat.

The school administration, the School Resource Officer, the Alexandria Police Department and Louisiana State Police are investigating.

We will provide more details as they become available.

