Survey claims Louisiana ranks #4 among the states with the most polite drivers

(MGN)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 5:29 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - A new survey shows that Louisiana is among the top five states with the most polite drivers, apparently.

Forbes Advisor surveyed 10,000 licensed drivers throughout the country and compared rude driver behavior like tailgating and road rage between them.

Louisiana reportedly has the fourth most polite drivers, according to the survey, with drivers in our state being the least likely to report tailgating, drivers cursing or making offensive gestures, or attempting to block lane changes.

Meanwhile, the state with the most polite drivers was Delaware, and the state with the rudest drivers was Arizona.

