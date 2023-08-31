Traffic light out at Lee Street, Masonic Drive

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The traffic light is out near the Lee Street and Masonic Drive intersection. We’re told the electricity is out all the way to the Murray Street area.

Please use caution or find alternative routes.

There have been multiple wrecks reported in the Alexandria/Pineville area on Thursday (Aug. 31). Drivers are urged to be aware.

