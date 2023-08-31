Traffic light out at Lee Street, Masonic Drive

Traffic Alert
Traffic Alert(MGN)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 9:22 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The traffic light is out near the Lee Street and Masonic Drive intersection. We’re told the electricity is out all the way to the Murray Street area.

Please use caution or find alternative routes.

There have been multiple wrecks reported in the Alexandria/Pineville area on Thursday (Aug. 31). Drivers are urged to be aware.

