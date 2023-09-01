$1.85 million lottery ticket sold in New Orleans

(AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)
(AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)(Source: AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 9:23 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A winning lottery ticket worth over a million dollars was sold in New Orleans.

The ticket, worth $1.85 million, was sold at the Winn Dixie located at 401 N. Carrollton Avenue.

The identity of the winner has not been disclosed.

The lucky winner is urged to claim their prize. Details on the claiming process can be found on the official lottery website.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deville man dies in traffic incident on Hwy 28 East near Stilley Road
Wildfire Resources
Wildfire information and resources blog
KALB
ASH ‘all clear’ after soft lockdown due to alleged threat
Early morning arson leaves on firefighter hospitalized with minor injuries.
LDAF seeking arson suspect for Vernon Parish fire
SunGas Renewables set to launch new facility in Pineville

Latest News

LCU vs LCU
Lubbock Christian Univ. asks federal court to dismiss Louisiana Christian Univ. acronym complaint
Wildfire Resources
Wildfire information and resources blog
Boyce police to experience budget cuts, NOT defunding
BPD will NOT be defunded, but will experience budget cuts as the town of Boyce looks for ways...
Boyce police to experience budget cuts, NOT defunding
CW3 Luke Hargrove with the Tennessee Army National Guard prepares his Blackhawk helicopter for...
Ability and responsibility: How National Guardsmen are staving off the flames of Louisiana’s wildfires