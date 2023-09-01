APSO seeks assistance locating missing Hamburg man

(Avoyelles Parish Sheriff's Office)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 5:29 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
AVOYELLES PARISH, La. (KALB) - The Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office is requesting assistance from the public in finding Kerry Kirby Jr. (aka “Kerry Kent” or “Johnny Bravo”), 27, of Hamburg.

On August 30, Kirby was reported missing to APSO. He was reportedly last seen on Friday, August 18, at or near The Family Grill in Simmesport. He was reportedly wearing a hoodie black in color, shorts, and carrying an orange-in-color mesh-type backpack.

If you have any information pertaining to the whereabouts or disappearance of Kerry Kirby Jr., please contact APSO by calling 318-253-4000.

