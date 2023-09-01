Border Claw stays in Pineville after LCU’s 34-14 win over ETBU

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - The Border Claw trophy will remain in Pineville for another year after Louisiana Christian opened up the season with a 34-14 win over their former D3 rival, ETBU.

After Jaden Thomas gave the Tigers a 7-3 lead, the Wildcats’ defense stiffened up and the offense got to work scoring 31 unanswered points through the second half.

In the first half, LCU capitalized on their goalline offense scoring three rushing touchdowns inside the five-yard line. Taevion Cunnington, a transfer from UT-Martin, scored the first Wildcat touchdown of the year. Quarterback Sal Palermo extended the lead to 24-7 after two sneaks on the goalline for touchdowns.

This is the first time since 2017 that LCU opened up the season with a win. The Wildcats extended their win streak to seven games after Thursday night’s win.

LCU will stay home in Week 2 for a matchup against Arkansas Baptist. Kickoff will be at 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.