Boyce police to experience budget cuts, NOT defunding

BOYCE, La. (KALB) - Four days after the Boyce Police Department (BPD) claimed the department would be defunded completely, BPD will NOT be defunded, but will experience budget cuts as the town of Boyce looks for ways to cut down on its spending.

Back on Monday, August 28, BPD sent KALB a press release claiming the town’s council had unanimously agreed to defund the department down to just one officer; that being the town’s chief, Ronald Goudeau.

KALB has made multiple attempts this week to receive more information from the town officials, but a town meeting was held that shed more light on where budget cuts will be made and how much it will impact BPD.

“We have recently had to scale back on our hours that all our employees are allowed to work due to our financial state,” said Boyce Mayor Kelvin McCoy.

At the town’s open meeting held on Thursday, August 31, Mayor McCoy clarified and addressed the financial issues from the last five years.

“We just don’t have the tax revenue base to provide the current rate of service that we were provided as a small community,” Mayor McCoy said.

According to an audit made by Rozier McKay and Willis, BPD lost just under half a million dollars since 2018.

Chief Goudeau did not agree with the audit’s numbers and wants the state to look at what is really going on.

“It looks like this meeting was catered around the police department,” Chief Goudeau said. “These numbers that were given tonight, I have no clue where they came from.”

Chief Goudeau was not told about the budget cuts coming but made known his thoughts on the cuts being made.

“I was not invited to the table, so how can I run something if I’m not at the table?”

However, the town has a financial plan in place, which entails having weekly public financial meetings to talk about what to do with the town’s money.

“We’re gonna go over every expense in town, we’re gonna figure out where we can chop it, where we can save something and what we can do without honestly,” said the town’s auditor. “The biggest thing is we have to start living within our means, and we have to do it now.”

The audit left many in the audience with concerns over Boyce’s financial issues. Others want to see BPD fully staffed and patrolling the streets.

“I think they’re doing a good job, and I think they need to find another way to cut the budget besides getting rid of the police, because we really need them in Boyce, we really do,” said Roy Price, a citizen of Boyce.

But, it was Chief Goudeau who had a final word on his police crew.

“I feel that if the audience is listening, if the Louisiana state officials will listen, I’m asking you, and we’re begging you, please come in and take over Boyce and look at the finances,” Chief Goudeau said. “It’s time for a different eye to look at the finances of Boyce to make sure we get profitable, and we can thrive as a city.”

