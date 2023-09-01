KALB Pick ‘Em: Predicting Week 1 winners

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - With football season kicking off, our KALB crew is firing off our predictions in our first pick ‘em segment for 2023.

KALB’s Bulletin Material will feature game and score predictions from our sports team on the best games in the area.

Southern Air Cool Game of the Week: Mangham vs Jena:

Dylan’s Pick: Mangham 34-30

Mary Margaret’s Pick: Jena 40-35

Nigel’s Pick: Jena 35-17

Many vs Sam Houston:

Dylan’s Pick: Many 20-3

Mary Margaret’s Pick: Sam Houston 48-6

Nigel’s Pick: Sam Houston 42-13

Leesville vs Jennings:

Dylan’s Pick: Leesville 36-20

Mary Margaret’s Pick: Leesville 32-24

Nigel’s Pick: Leesville 42-14

Avoyelles vs Marksville:

Dylan’s Pick: Avoyelles 38-14

Mary Margaret’s Pick: Avoyelles 56-0

Nigel’s Pick: Avoyelles 70-0

ASH vs Carencro:

Dylan’s Pick: ASH 45-37

Mary Margaret’s Pick: Carencro 32-27

Nigel’s Pick: ASH 63-35

Abbeville vs St. Mary’s:

Dylan’s Pick: St. Mary’s 35-31

Mary Margaret’s Pick: St. Mary’s 28-24

Nigel’s Pick: St. Mary’s 17-14 OT

