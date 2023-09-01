KALB Pick ‘Em: Predicting Week 1 winners

KALB predicts the winners from the best games around Cenla
KALB predicts the winners from the best games around Cenla(KALB)
By Dylan Domangue, Mary Margaret Ellison and Nigel Dyson
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 1:06 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - With football season kicking off, our KALB crew is firing off our predictions in our first pick ‘em segment for 2023.

KALB’s Bulletin Material will feature game and score predictions from our sports team on the best games in the area.

Southern Air Cool Game of the Week: Mangham vs Jena:

  • Dylan’s Pick: Mangham 34-30
  • Mary Margaret’s Pick: Jena 40-35
  • Nigel’s Pick: Jena 35-17

Many vs Sam Houston:

  • Dylan’s Pick: Many 20-3
  • Mary Margaret’s Pick: Sam Houston 48-6
  • Nigel’s Pick: Sam Houston 42-13

Leesville vs Jennings:

  • Dylan’s Pick: Leesville 36-20
  • Mary Margaret’s Pick: Leesville 32-24
  • Nigel’s Pick: Leesville 42-14

Avoyelles vs Marksville:

  • Dylan’s Pick: Avoyelles 38-14
  • Mary Margaret’s Pick: Avoyelles 56-0
  • Nigel’s Pick: Avoyelles 70-0

ASH vs Carencro:

  • Dylan’s Pick: ASH 45-37
  • Mary Margaret’s Pick: Carencro 32-27
  • Nigel’s Pick: ASH 63-35

Abbeville vs St. Mary’s:

  • Dylan’s Pick: St. Mary’s 35-31
  • Mary Margaret’s Pick: St. Mary’s 28-24
  • Nigel’s Pick: St. Mary’s 17-14 OT

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deville man dies in traffic incident on Hwy 28 East near Stilley Road
Wildfire Resources
Wildfire information and resources blog
KALB
ASH ‘all clear’ after soft lockdown due to alleged threat
Early morning arson leaves on firefighter hospitalized with minor injuries.
LDAF seeking arson suspect for Vernon Parish fire
SunGas Renewables set to launch new facility in Pineville

Latest News

LCU celebrates with Border Claw after defeating rival ETBU 34-14.
Border Claw stays in Pineville after LCU’s 34-14 win over ETBU
Direct flights to LSU’s season opener, some other games available
Highlights from the college football matchup between LCU and ETBU, the Battle of the Border Claw!
College Football: LCU vs ETBU
Highlights from the early Week 1 matchups: Bolton vs Tioga and Catholic P.C. vs Bunkie.
5th Quarter Week 1 Thursday Games