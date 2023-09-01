Mother accused of lying to police, hiding her child’s body in trash can for months

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC/Gray News) - An Illinois woman is accused of lying to police and concealing the body of her dead child.

KWQC reports that 10-year-old Zion Staples’ body was found stuffed in a trash can in July in the family’s garage.

According to police, Zion died in December 2022 from an accidental gunshot.

Zion’s mother, 37-year-old Sushi Staples, then hid his body to continue to collect the boy’s government benefits, a detective testified in court on Thursday.

The 10-year-old’s body was discovered on July 26 after a tip came to the police department and Sushi Staples was taken into custody.

A detective said the boy was stuffed into a metal trash can. He was found wearing Spider-Man pajamas.

Records show that the Illinois Department of Children & Family Services dealt with the Staples family a few times over the past 10 years, investigating various claims of abuse.

Sushi Staples had eight children.

Rock Island-Milan Schools said Zion was never enrolled and neither were his siblings.

A trial for the 37-year-old mother is scheduled to start on Oct. 30.

