2023 5th Quarter Week 1 Highlights, Scores

Highlights from the first week of high school football in Cenla for 2023.
By Dylan Domangue, Mary Margaret Ellison and Nigel Dyson
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 11:04 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KALB) - View the final scores below:

5A Scores

ASH26Carencro46
Nat Central39Woodlawn-Shreveport28
Winnfield14Pineville20

4A Scores

Bolton0Tioga58
Montgomery13Grant49
Peabody36Lafayette Renaissance6
Leesville32Jennings14

3A Scores

Catholic P.C.12Bunkie47
Buckeye46Block20
Mangham32Jena34
Avoyelles28Marksville33

2A Scores

Menard3St. Fredrick34
Lakeview12D’Arbonne Woods42
Many3Sam Houston47
Oakdale34Vinton12
Pickering6Elton46
Rosepine20E. Beauregard16

1A Scores

Abbeville18St. Mary’s21
LaSalle40Tensas8
Ringgold34Northwood-Lena26

Post Game Show:

5th Quarter Week 1 Post Game Show

Week 1 of high school football has wrapped! Our KALB Sports team breaks down tonight's highlights:

Posted by KALB News Channel 5 on Friday, September 1, 2023

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deville man dies in traffic incident on Hwy 28 East near Stilley Road
Wildfire Resources
Wildfire information and resources blog
KALB
ASH ‘all clear’ after soft lockdown due to alleged threat
Early morning arson leaves on firefighter hospitalized with minor injuries.
LDAF seeking arson suspect for Vernon Parish fire
SunGas Renewables set to launch new facility in Pineville

Latest News

Highlights from the first week of high school football in Cenla for 2023.
2023 5th Quarter Week 1 Highlights
KALB predicts the winners from the best games around Cenla
KALB Pick ‘Em: Predicting Week 1 winners
LCU celebrates with Border Claw after defeating rival ETBU 34-14.
Border Claw stays in Pineville after LCU’s 34-14 win over ETBU
Direct flights to LSU’s season opener, some other games available