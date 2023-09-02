2023 5th Quarter Week 1 Highlights, Scores

(KALB) - View the final scores below:
5A Scores
|ASH
|26
|Carencro
|46
|Nat Central
|39
|Woodlawn-Shreveport
|28
|Winnfield
|14
|Pineville
|20
4A Scores
|Bolton
|0
|Tioga
|58
|Montgomery
|13
|Grant
|49
|Peabody
|36
|Lafayette Renaissance
|6
|Leesville
|32
|Jennings
|14
3A Scores
|Catholic P.C.
|12
|Bunkie
|47
|Buckeye
|46
|Block
|20
|Mangham
|32
|Jena
|34
|Avoyelles
|28
|Marksville
|33
2A Scores
|Menard
|3
|St. Fredrick
|34
|Lakeview
|12
|D’Arbonne Woods
|42
|Many
|3
|Sam Houston
|47
|Oakdale
|34
|Vinton
|12
|Pickering
|6
|Elton
|46
|Rosepine
|20
|E. Beauregard
|16
1A Scores
|Abbeville
|18
|St. Mary’s
|21
|LaSalle
|40
|Tensas
|8
|Ringgold
|34
|Northwood-Lena
|26
