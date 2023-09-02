Aerial firefighters set up shop at AEX for La. wildfire suppression

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Additional aircraft have joined military helicopters in missions to the wildfires still active in West Louisiana.

The U.S. Forest Service arranged for aerial firefighters, or air tankers, to arrive at Alexandria International Airport (AEX) on Wednesday. AEX, the former England Airforce base, is operating as a staging site. Its large ramp space allows any size plane to set up shop, which is necessary for large air tankers.

“We were very excited whenever they said they were going to utilize us, not only because of our airbase but because they could come in and take care of our citizens to the West of us fighting those incredible horrible fires in Louisiana that we’re not accustomed to,” said Scott Gammel, AEX’s director of aviation.

There are currently four tankers at AEX. Captain David Mauldin’s tanker is referred to as ‘Big Juicy,’ for its size and ability to hold an incredible amount of repellant. Attached to the bottom of his plane are three tanks, holding a total of 9,400 gallons of flame retardant. There are only four tankers like Mauldin’s in the U.S. Forest Service’s entire arsenal. Three of those tankers are out in the Western U.S. fighting wildfires in California.

“Retardents are not used to put out the fire, but it’s used to give the ground firefighters time to get line, either hand line or bulldozer line, put in,” said Mauldin. “So, it’s more of a delaying type of product for the fire’s progression and suppression.”

Not only are the planes on-site at AEX but the retardant mixing operation is as well. Water and a bright pink powder are combined in a 6,000 lb. tank, which is then pumped into the tanks beneath the planes.

The tankers then release the retardent in flyovers, dipping low to the ground for drops. It can be surprising to some people to see the once-commercial aircraft flying low to the ground, but the tanker is retrofitted to fly low and quickly rise back up.

“Don’t be alarmed because we drop from usually 300 to 350 feet. So, they’re probably not used to seeing a large airplane like this at 300 feet unless it was about to land on their house. So minimize your alarm and don’t call the federal authorities.”

In the past few days, the tankers have been used to suppress flames in the Highway 113 fire near Pitkin. The tankers used half of the on-site supply of retardant in that effort.

“We have another big day or two of retardent on hand, but we have already requested six more 18-wheeler loads of retardent to come here,” said Keith Hackbarth, regional aviation officer for the U.S. Forest Service.

The retardant missions will continue for as long as they are needed to keep combatting Louisiana’s unprecedented wildfires.

