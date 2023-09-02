Vote for your Farm Bureau Play of the Week

From special teams touchdowns to great defensive plays and even some remarkable catches, there certainly was not a shortage of great plays.
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 12:33 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The 2023 high school football season opened up with plenty of fireworks in Week 1.

With the poll below, vote for your Farm Bureau Play of the Week. The winner will be revealed Sunday night on Sportsnite.

